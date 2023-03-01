NZ commits R&D funding to cut agricultural emissions, looks to decide on int’l crediting arrangements before election

The New Zealand government has committed NZ$9 million ($5.5 mln) in its upcoming budget to support research and development into cutting agricultural GHG emissions, as it expects to make a decision on how to fund its international crediting arrangements before the next election.