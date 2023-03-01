Asia Pacific > NZ commits R&D funding to cut agricultural emissions, looks to decide on int’l crediting arrangements before election  

NZ commits R&D funding to cut agricultural emissions, looks to decide on int’l crediting arrangements before election  

Published 00:44 on March 1, 2023  /  Last updated at 00:44 on March 1, 2023  /  Asia Pacific, International, New Zealand, Paris Article 6  /  No Comments

The New Zealand government has committed NZ$9 million ($5.5 mln) in its upcoming budget to support research and development into cutting agricultural GHG emissions, as it expects to make a decision on how to fund its international crediting arrangements before the next election.

The New Zealand government has committed NZ$9 million ($5.5 mln) in its upcoming budget to support research and development into cutting agricultural GHG emissions, as it expects to make a decision on how to fund its international crediting arrangements before the next election.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software