UPDATE – WCI jurisdictions foreshadow rulemaking processes to tighten linked cap-and-trade programmes

Published 22:43 on February 28, 2023 / Last updated at 04:37 on March 1, 2023 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

The California and Quebec governments on Tuesday divulged forthcoming plans to strengthen their carbon markets linked under WCI, which among other topics will include evaluating annual emissions caps and banked allowance supply in order to reach more ambitious GHG reduction targets.