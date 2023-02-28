California’s ARB to vote on tightening cap-and-trade programme by end-2024

Published 08:56 on February 28, 2023 / Last updated at 13:30 on March 1, 2023 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California regulator ARB’s Board will vote on the state's forthcoming regulatory package to strengthen the WCI-linked carbon market by the end of 2024, with those changes potentially going into effect the following year, a government official told a watchdog meeting on Tuesday.