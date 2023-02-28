RGGI states set date for next programme review meeting after 15-mth wait

Published 21:35 on February 28, 2023 / Last updated at 21:35 on February 28, 2023 / Americas, US / No Comments

The RGGI states next month will host the first meeting since 2021 of the cap-and-trade market’s third programme review, intending to assess the successes, impacts, and design elements of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic US power sector scheme.