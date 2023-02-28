RGGI states set date for next programme review meeting after 15-mth wait

The RGGI states next month will host the first meeting since 2021 of the cap-and-trade market’s third programme review, intending to assess the successes, impacts, and design elements of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic US power sector scheme.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.