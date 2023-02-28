UK timber planting fund raises less than a third of its target

An investment company has raised £242 million ($293.5 mln) from UK local government pension schemes for the initial close of a new global sustainable timberland plantation fund, far short of its $1 bln target.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.