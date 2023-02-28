Carbon offsets enter catastrophe bonds for first time with reinsurance deal

Published 16:32 on February 28, 2023 / Last updated at 16:32 on February 28, 2023 / Americas, Canada, US, Voluntary / No Comments

Two reinsurance companies have agreed to a $125 million of collateralized reinsurance cover deal that includes a first of its kind carbon offset feature for the environmental impact of rebuilding homes after natural disasters, a press release announced Tuesday.