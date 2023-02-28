Switzerland authorises first Paris Agreement emissions transfer deal with Thailand

Switzerland has authorised another emissions trade transaction under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement, striking a deal with Thailand for the first time as it continues to leverage bilateral agreements between nation states to meet its climate targets.
