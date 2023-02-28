Africa > PREVIEW: Stakeholders sceptical for progress on carbon at Gabon forest summit

PREVIEW: Stakeholders sceptical for progress on carbon at Gabon forest summit

Published 12:16 on February 28, 2023  /  Last updated at 12:16 on February 28, 2023  /  Africa, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary  /  No Comments

Stakeholders in African forest carbon expressed scepticism about the prospects for significant progress on channelling sufficient funding to the sector during an upcoming summit to be held in Gabon, with the role of carbon credits also expected to be a significant point of discussion.

