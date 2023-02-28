Macroeconomic environment may not support rally in EUA demand despite lower energy costs –analysts

The wave of bullish sentiment that has driven EUA prices to record highs in the past week does not reflect market fundamentals and is unlikely to prevent a pullback because macroeconomic factors are likely to exert an influence for much of the current year, according to bank analysts.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.