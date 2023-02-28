Macroeconomic environment may not support rally in EUA demand despite lower energy costs –analysts

Published 09:14 on February 28, 2023 / Last updated at 09:14 on February 28, 2023 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

The wave of bullish sentiment that has driven EUA prices to record highs in the past week does not reflect market fundamentals and is unlikely to prevent a pullback because macroeconomic factors are likely to exert an influence for much of the current year, according to bank analysts.