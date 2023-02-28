Gunvor secures borrowing to boost EU carbon trading, expand into new markets

Published 07:36 on February 28, 2023

Commodities firm Gunvor Group will boost its trading in EU Allowances and look to extend activities to other carbon markets globally after secured new borrowing.