ANALYSIS: Devil in the details for Indonesia, Vietnam JETP deals

Published 07:42 on February 28, 2023

The Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) deals made with Indonesia and Vietnam represent significant initial breakthroughs in transitioning these key Asian economies from coal reliance, but their longer-term impact will largely depend on how the agreements will be operationalised by both governments to bring about an earlier coal-phase out date, according to analysts.