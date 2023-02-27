PREVIEW: Uncertainty dominates market ahead of inaugural Washington cap-and-trade auction

Few traders have a firm grasp of where Washington state’s first WCI-modelled carbon market sale will settle on Tuesday, as ambiguity regarding entities’ ability and willingness to bid in the sale juxtaposes against potential support from the small volume on offer and potential future linkage to the California-Quebec programme.