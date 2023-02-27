NZ Market: ETS price remains in the doldrums ahead of year’s first auction

Published 05:47 on February 27, 2023 / Last updated at 05:48 on February 27, 2023 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

The spot price for NZUs have continued to sink in recent weeks in one of the biggest corrections in the market’s history, despite the quarterly auction being less than a month away.