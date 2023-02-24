Oregon Clean Fuels Program hits record net deficit in Q3 on surging fossil fuel obligations

The Oregon Clean Fuels Program (OCFP) generated the highest quarterly net deficit in its history during the third quarter, pending residential EV charging credits that are issued biannually, as deficit generation from gasoline and diesel soared to record levels, according to state data published Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.