Emitters’ WCI, RGGI net long positions unravel amid January expiry, as publication of backlogged data starts

Published 22:05 on February 24, 2023

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Friday began publishing delayed Commitments of Traders reports following a cyber attack on the agency’s third-party data provider several weeks ago, showing that compliance entities in the WCI and RGGI markets saw their net long positions unwind as the January contract went to delivery.