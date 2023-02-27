Despite getting legal approval, REPowerEU auctions could take several months to get underway

The EU is eyeing a summer start for sales of tens of millions of frontloaded carbon allowances under the bloc’s REPowerEU programme, Carbon Pulse understands, with officials considering scheduling them at the same time as they update this year’s auction calendar for new MSR-related withdrawals.
