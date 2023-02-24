Communications and Marketing Director, Conservation International – Arlington, Virginia

Conservation International protects nature for the benefit of humanity. Through science, policy, fieldwork, and finance, we spotlight and secure the most important places in nature for the climate, biodiversity, and for people. With offices in 30 countries and projects in more than 100 countries, Conservation International partners with governments, companies, civil society, Indigenous peoples, and local communities to help people and nature thrive together.

POSITION SUMMARY – This position is based in Arlington, VA

To ensure the long-term protection of critical ecosystems, CI looks for ways to pay for conservation efforts that last. That means tapping into new funding sources and developing innovative financing that puts money to work for nature. Natural Climate Solutions could deliver nearly a third of the global emissions reductions needed to avoid the worst effects of climate change, yet nature-based solutions receive only 3 percent of global climate funding. The Conservation Finance Division (CFD) within CI is working to boost that number by building financial mechanisms that harness capital from a mix of public and private sources.

The Communications & Marketing Director is an integral part of the CFD team. This is an exciting opportunity for an individual who is passionate about conservation issues to help develop and oversee a proactive, effective, and inspiring communications and media plan that engages key audiences in innovative and compelling ways. They will carry out creative marketing and communications assignments to build awareness about our initiatives and impact for various audiences. They will also provide support to the CFD team in building communications materials such as pitch decks, Sharepoint site content, and reports.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Develop and execute communication and marketing initiatives and assignments under the guidance of CFD’s SVP, VPs, and CI’s Branding and Communications team.

Translate CFD’s complex initiatives and work into compelling, persuasive, and people-oriented stories and messages that can be used externally with diverse audiences and donors.

Gain an in-depth understanding of CI’s community-focused carbon finance project portfolio and develop strategies on how to effectively communicate the powerful impacts it is having on people, biodiversity, and climate change now and into the future.

Collaborate with internal teams to produce and/or update content in key materials, including donor reports, fact sheets, programmatic highlights, newsletters, Sharepoint sites, program briefs etc.

Provide timely communications expertise by responding to inquiries from CFD colleagues and external sources and, depending on needs and availability, taking on short-term technical assignments to support projects with communications planning and strategy, reporting, and other activities as needed.

Identify, research, and liaise with CI’s Brand and Communications team to develop useful and engaging content for stakeholders and target audiences for a variety of platforms including social media, printed articles, press releases, and news outlets.

Writing and editing reports, proposals, and press materials.

Ensure that all written communications and marketing materials have brand consistency, use correct syntax, and are free of spelling or grammatical errors.

Other duties as assigned by supervisor.

WORKING CONDITIONS

Normal office environment.

Expected to travel 10% or more.

Guidance on flexible work arrangements will be shared during the interview process.

For the health and safety of our employees, their families, and our community, all US-based Conservation International staff are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. This mandatory vaccine requirement applies to all staff working remotely, in a hybrid work arrangement, and on-site in CI US offices. CI follows CDC recommendations for COVID-19 vaccines. Requests for reasonable accommodations or exceptions related to medical or religious reasons will be considered. Candidates are NOT required to state their COVID-19 vaccine status in their application.

QUALIFICATIONS

Required

Bachelor’s degree in communications, marketing, international development, or related field required.

7 or more years of experience developing marketing communications, media strategies and measuring results.

2 or more years of supervisory experience.

Knowledge of or experience working on environment, carbon markets, finance, energy, water, and/or sustainability or environmental justice issues.

Outstanding writing and editing skills – skilled at developing straightforward, clear, and persuasive content; writing test required for finalist candidates.

Experience with producing content and messaging that resonates with a range of audiences including the business and/or philanthropic communities.

Demonstrated experience writing story-driven content about complex technical subjects and projects in a variety of formats (e.g., newsletters, success stories, news stories, op-eds/blogs, videos, photo essays, podcasts, one-pagers).

Strong working knowledge of popular social media outlets (e.g., Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, etc.) and communication software and vehicles.

Passionate, results-driven, and organized, with an attention to detail. A self-starter who can work under deadline pressure with diverse teams and manage production schedules.

Courteous, tactful, and proven ability to work effectively with others. Ability to work under general supervision and take initiative to solve problems under supervisor direction.

Demonstrated resourcefulness in problem solving and initiative to learn new skills.

Preferred

Master’s degree

To apply for this position please submit a resume and cover letter here