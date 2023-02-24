Rwanda to announce international carbon plans in April -media

Published 08:43 on February 24, 2023 / Last updated at 08:43 on February 24, 2023 / Africa, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary / No Comments

Rwanda will in April outline its plans for involvement in international carbon markets including those under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement following consultations and studies that are currently under way, its minister of environment was reported as saying by a domestic media source.