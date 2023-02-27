Asia Pacific > India’s states need to accelerate their clean energy policies to help realise NDC goals, report says

India’s states need to accelerate their clean energy policies to help realise NDC goals, report says

Published 04:30 on February 27, 2023  /  Last updated at 05:32 on February 27, 2023  /  Asia Pacific, Other APAC  /  No Comments

India will need state governments to ramp up their actions to accelerate the transition to renewables at the regional level to give the world’s third-largest GHG emitter a better chance to meet its NDC goals, a joint report from two climate policy think-tanks urged on Monday.

India will need state governments to ramp up their actions to accelerate the transition to renewables at the regional level to give the world’s third-largest GHG emitter a better chance to meet its NDC goals, a joint report from two climate policy think-tanks urged on Monday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software