India’s states need to accelerate their clean energy policies to help realise NDC goals, report says

Published 04:30 on February 27, 2023 / Last updated at 05:32 on February 27, 2023 / Asia Pacific, Other APAC / No Comments

India will need state governments to ramp up their actions to accelerate the transition to renewables at the regional level to give the world’s third-largest GHG emitter a better chance to meet its NDC goals, a joint report from two climate policy think-tanks urged on Monday.