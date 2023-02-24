Program Officer/Web Specialist, Communications Services, Verra – Remote (Worldwide)

Job Title: Program Officer/ Web Specialist, Communications Services

Location: Remote – Worldwide (with significant overlap with US business hours)

Start Date: Immediately

Reports to: Manager, Communications Services

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve livelihoods and protect natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools and programs that credibly, transparently and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

Verra manages a portfolio of standards, including the:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) — the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) — a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards — to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity.

Plastic Waste Reduction Program — to enable robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste recovery and recycling projects around the globe.

With rapid growth in carbon markets driving a new wave of innovative new approaches, Verra is seeking a Program Officer to assist with our website. This person will have an analytical mind and a detailed understanding of Content Management Systems (CMS), Search Engine Optimization (SEO), and Accessibility. This role primarily involves troubleshooting the website, improving the User Experience of the website, creating documentation/user guides, working with stakeholders to improve their webpages, providing web analytics, monitoring, and improving accessibility and SEO, working within style guidelines and problem-solving.

A day with Verra’s collaborative Communications Team might include…

Meeting with the Communications team and/or various other department stakeholders to discuss improving a specific section of the website.

Responding to and troubleshooting website issues (404 errors, broken links).

Analyzing web statistics/audit scores and making recommendations for possible improvements.

Specific functions you will be responsible for leading…

Improving the user experience of the website.

Helping to ensure full compliance on the website with all laws and regulations.

Monitoring the website’s analytics and providing guidance with periodic reports on possible improvements to increase user engagement.

Creating documentation/user guides to help editors with creating, editing, and publishing posts, events, etc.

You bring with you…

Expert knowledge of content management systems, specifically WordPress and W3C Web Standards, familiarity with SharePoint.

Strong understanding of web best practices, basic proficiency in HTML with a basic understanding of CSS design.

Understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and accessibility practices.

Ability to troubleshoot website issues in a fast-paced environment.

Strong attention to detail with an analytical mind and problem-solving skills.

Time management skills and the ability to multitask.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by…

Developing effective website tactics to support a complex communications strategy in support of standards for environmental and social markets; and

Translating insights from analytics and anecdotal user experience into proactive changes to the website.

Staying up-to-date on the latest web development trends, laws and regulations regarding website and data privacy requirements, and advising the team/organization on how best to implement changes.

You will know you are successful, if…

Website visits and user engagement of the Verra website increase.

There is improvement in overall site consistency regarding web best practices, SEO and accessibility, including an increase in our website audit scores.

Users of the Verra website have a positive, informative web experience that will help position Verra as a leading standard setter for environmental and social markets.

You will join a team…

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market experts, project developers, consultants, climate negotiators, researchers, auditors, and more.

Committed to driving finance at scale to projects and programs that advance climate action and sustainable development through high-quality standards and programs.

That embodies the values Verra has established for itself, and which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively and embody Verra’s values.

For this position, the salary range is USD $57,225 – $63,597, depending on experience.

We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package which also includes:

Health, vision and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO), comprising 22-30 days plus eleven floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to Apply

To apply, please send us the following:

Cover letter (not to exceed one page)

Resume/CV (not to exceed two pages)

*Please add app.bamboohr.com to your contact list to ensure you receive emails from us*

Verra provides equal opportunity for all job applicants and employees and is committed to providing a work environment free of discrimination. We conduct our recruitment and hiring without regard to race, color, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, physical or mental disability, genetics, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state, and local law.