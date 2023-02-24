Australia launches second round of soil carbon innovation funding, project type considered key ACCU supply source

Published 03:30 on February 24, 2023 / Last updated at 03:30 on February 24, 2023 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments

The Australian government has launched the second round of its National Soil Carbon Innovation fund with A$20 million ($13.6 mln) available to help ramp up the nascent project type in the country’s carbon market, as analysis flags it as a key carbon credit supply source in the coming years.