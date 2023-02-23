Voluntary carbon market size grows in 2022, but buyers await new standards

Published February 23, 2023

Voluntary carbon market (VCM) prices and volumes experienced a year-on-year increase in 2022, but buyers moderated purchases until final guidance on new standards emerges, according to analysis of an initial dataset of global trends in the sector.