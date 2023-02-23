Americas > Q1 WCI auction clears just underneath secondary market for highest in three sales

Q1 WCI auction clears just underneath secondary market for highest in three sales

The February California-Quebec current vintage carbon auction settled at the highest price since last spring and at a slight discount to prevailing secondary market levels, according to government data published Thursday.

