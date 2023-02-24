Russia financially hurt by sanctions, as EU accelerates clean energy transition -report

Published 00:01 on February 24, 2023 / Last updated at 21:53 on February 23, 2023 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

Sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine is set to cost Moscow more than $1 trillion by the end of the decade, while the response has accelerated the EU's energy transition, according to analysis published on Friday to mark one year of the conflict.