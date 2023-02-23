International > Tech company raises $30 million to expand energy saving products from buildings into gas pipelines

Tech company raises $30 million to expand energy saving products from buildings into gas pipelines

Published 17:19 on February 23, 2023  /  Last updated at 17:19 on February 23, 2023  /  International  /  No Comments

A technology company that helps reduce energy use in houses and offices has raised $30 million in a series B funding round led by an oil major-backed investment firm. 

A technology company that helps reduce energy use in houses and offices has raised $30 million in a series B funding round led by an oil major-backed investment firm.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software