Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:50 on February 23, 2023 / Last updated at 12:50 on February 23, 2023 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

Carbon prices were marginally lower on Thursday morning, extending their midweek losses after having topped €100 for the first time on Tuesday, as all energy markets were described as quiet and traders continued to await updated Commitment of Traders data from the main exchange.