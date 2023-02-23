Carbon prices were marginally lower on Thursday morning, extending their midweek losses after having topped €100 for the first time on Tuesday, as all energy markets were described as quiet and traders continued to await updated Commitment of Traders data from the main exchange.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.