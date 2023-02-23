India ETS needs stakeholder engagement, alignment with overseas schemes, think-tank urges

India should align the early phase of its transition towards establishing a carbon market with the development of an emissions trading scheme (ETS) that is similar to what exists elsewhere in Asia and the rest of the world, an Indian energy policy think-tank report has recommended.