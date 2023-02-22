California discloses timeline to strengthen LCFS, as credit price rally proves short lived

California regulator ARB on Wednesday provided further details on its schedule for beginning a formal rulemaking to amend the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), while credit prices plunged from a five-month high as traders digested the impact of the ARB hiking the programme’s carbon intensity (CI) reduction targets.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.