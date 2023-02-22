California discloses timeline to strengthen LCFS, as credit price rally proves short lived

Published 21:58 on February 22, 2023 / Last updated at 21:58 on February 22, 2023 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California regulator ARB on Wednesday provided further details on its schedule for beginning a formal rulemaking to amend the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), while credit prices plunged from a five-month high as traders digested the impact of the ARB hiking the programme’s carbon intensity (CI) reduction targets.