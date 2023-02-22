California offset issuances rebound to 5-mth high, but DEBs remain sliver of the pie

Published 23:39 on February 22, 2023 / Last updated at 23:39 on February 22, 2023

California granted the most compliance offsets since mid-September over the past two weeks following a notable dip during the previous issuance, though a similarly small portion of offsets with direct environmental benefits to the state (DEBs) were distributed, according to data from regulator ARB published Wednesday.