Africa’s largest carbon originator links with advisory firm on renewables projects

Africa’s largest project originator in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) has teamed up with a climate intermediary with an initial three-year plan that aims to generate 900,000 credits.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.