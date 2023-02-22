UAE project developers gear up for expansion pitch ahead of COP28

Months-old companies based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are aiming to bolster their own type of carbon crediting projects on the African continent, hoping to gain momentum for their initiatives as all eyes turn to their country’s role as the hosts of this year’s COP28 UN climate talks.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.