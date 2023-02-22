EU needs grid-balancing new gas power units in net zero shift, report finds

Published 17:07 on February 22, 2023 / Last updated at 17:07 on February 22, 2023 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

At least 19 GW of new flexible gas-fired power generation capacity and 50 GW of storage capacity will be needed by 2030 to stabilise the grid as the share of renewables increases in the Europe’s electricity mix, according to a study published on Wednesday.