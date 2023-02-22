Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:40 on February 22, 2023 / Last updated at 12:40 on February 22, 2023 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUA prices dropped back below €100 in an indecisive morning's trading as participants waited for updated Commitment of Traders data that they said would give a stronger steer on market direction, while the fortnightly UK allowance auction in the afternoon was also seen as a potential influence.