EUA prices dropped back below €100 in an indecisive morning’s trading as participants waited for updated Commitment of Traders data that they said would give a stronger steer on market direction, while the fortnightly UK allowance auction in the afternoon was also seen as a potential influence.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.