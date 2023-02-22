Asia’s domestic, international carbon markets entangle, but room for growth in both, panellists say

Published 11:36 on February 22, 2023 / Last updated at 11:36 on February 22, 2023 / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Voluntary / No Comments

The development of international carbon markets is likely to run parallel with growth in both voluntary and compliance domestic carbon markets in Asia, with the various systems showing signs of convergence in some cases, a webinar on the future of carbon markets in Asia was told on Wednesday.