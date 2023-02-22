Biodiversity will require complete rethink in crediting framework, developers say

The fledgling biodiversity market will need a crediting framework that departs completely from carbon, according to two project developers involved.

“Carbon and biodiversity are fundamentally different problems with distinct solutions, and their respective crediting systems need to accommodate that difference for technical, social, and practical reasons,” said a working paper released this week in a series introduced by Colombian developers Terrasos.

The company was among the first in the world to issue voluntary biodiversity credits from a habitat bank in Colombia.

In the working paper, Terrasos and South African ValueNature – which is in the process of designing a type of biodiversity credits for wildlife and a natural carbon credit unit for plant diversity and carbon – laid out basic principles that will be required for the new market to function.

“As the debate over the integrity, functionality, and governance of a voluntary biodiversity crediting system heats up, there are insights specific to biodiversity conservation that should be considered,” they wrote.

“To make biocredits work for nature and its custodians, and to successfully accelerate funding for biodiversity conservation, a new framework is needed.”

ESSENCE OF TIME

The paper stressed time as a key element that must be taken into consideration in the biodiversity market.

In carbon, there are many examples of projects focusing on fast-growing, often exotic, species of trees in order to maximise the amount of carbon that is stored, but this approach might not be suitable for biodiversity.

“Some [ecosystems] regenerate quite rapidly, for example tropical humid forests, while others take decades like the boreal forests. Recovery patterns will depend on disturbances and factors such as climate change,” said the paper.

“This mandates thinking about biodiversity credits in a way that is coherent with natural dynamics and does not create a bias towards faster recovering systems.”

Crediting systems must therefore find a way to account for various management interventions based on criteria that represent global ecological significance, as is the case with the IUCN’s Red List of Ecosystems and Australia’s habitat hectares approach, the authors argued.

They also stressed that biodiversity methodologies must be based on a variety of metrics beyond just biomass, as is the case under most carbon standards.

A further requirement for the new market to work is to drop the carbon approach of issuing credits based on what is achieved from one year to the next.

“Annual ecological gains, like in the case of carbon, where credits represent annual emissions reductions, is largely unrealistic, costly, and risky,” the authors wrote, stressing that annual variations might stem from external factors such as climate change.

Biodiversity outcome must instead be based on long-term achievements, like the protection of threatened habitat for 30 years or in perpetuity.

PEOPLE

Terrasos and ValueNature also stressed the importance of local communities in nature stewardship, saying that biodiversity credits can only be generated by working with the people taking care of those natural ecosystems.

“Biodiversity conservation and restoration processes are directly related to the everyday decisions that people make, and in many biodiversity hotspots globally, these processes are inherently linked to the will of biodiversity custodians and their land tenure,” said the paper.

“Thus, biodiversity credits will be intimately linked to the people, the communities, and their land tenure and titles.”

Those communities need financial security – and should be paid properly – to carry out their responsibilities.

Despite challenges in crediting annual achievements, there will nevertheless be a need for performance-based payment schedules that give projects adequate cash flows, the authors said, adding that rather than focusing those solely on outcomes, crediting could be based on other issues, such as land tenure arrangements.

“For example, if a community is living in a highly strategic area for biodiversity conservation, but it has no formal land title, a key milestone of a conservation project in this area could be securing long term use rights of that land by communities tied to long-term natural resources management,” the paper said.

As well, monitoring, reporting, and verification must be correct, but also expressed in a way that makes sense to nature stewards, according to the paper.

An Australian media investigation aired earlier this month showed how project-owner New Ireland Hardwood Timber (NIHT) secured consent from local communities in Papua New Guinea to implement a REDD+ project, although it was clear those communities did not understand how carbon markets work.

When they later felt NIHT were unduly late and low on payments, the locals signed a separate contract with a timber company that began to clear part of the REDD+ project area, undermining its achievements.

TO PRESERVE OR RESTORE?

The voluntary biodiversity credit market is expected to emerge as part of efforts to meet the global targets of protecting 30% of the earth by 2030 in order to reverse nature loss, and then restore nature to previous levels by mid-century.

Terrasos and ValueNature pointed out that while this means both preservation and restoration projects are required, investments may be skewed if the differences between these two aren’t taken into account when designing the market.

“Preservation is more valuable from an ecological perspective, but is inherently cheaper than restoration activities,” the paper said.

“If these activities are not differentiated between … the sale of credits from restoration outcomes may be at risk as funding will likely flow to the cheaper preservation projects,” it added.

In effect, separate restoration targets should be developed under the 30×30 framework to help ensure those projects too will become valuable for buyers, Terrasos and ValueNature said.

By Stian Reklev – stian@carbon-pulse.com

