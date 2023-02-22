EMEA > Iberdrola posts 3% fall in ETS-covered emissions amid heavy Q4 gas drop-off

Iberdrola posts 3% fall in ETS-covered emissions amid heavy Q4 gas drop-off

Published 11:38 on February 22, 2023  /  Last updated at 11:38 on February 22, 2023  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Spanish utility Iberdrola announced a marginal drop in 2022 emissions across its EU ETS-covered power generation portfolio in 2022 due to particularly heavy slump in Q4 output from its gas plants, a trend increasingly seen across European energy firms reporting full-year results.

