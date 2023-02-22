Carbon pricing regime key to Malaysia’s net zero, nature conservation goals -report

Published 07:14 on February 22, 2023 / Last updated at 07:14 on February 22, 2023

Malaysia’s approach to carbon pricing should integrate the twin objectives of reducing emissions from the energy sector with the protection of carbon sinks in forestry in order to enable the Southeast Asian economy to reach its net zero goals, a report from a local think-tank has recommended.