Australia Market Roundup: Issuance bumps up, Greens furious over govt gas approval

Issuance of Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) increased this week, a regulatory update showed, while the Greens party voiced its outrage over the government’s approval of a new gas development in Queensland.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.