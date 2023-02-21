Carbon contracts for difference can help Canada compete with US renewable incentives -report

The Canadian government should offer a carbon contract for differences (CCfD) programme to help level the playing field with the numerous clean energy tax credits provided in the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), according to a working paper published Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.