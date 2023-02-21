Carbon contracts for difference can help Canada compete with US renewable incentives -report

Published 23:03 on February 21, 2023 / Last updated at 01:11 on February 22, 2023 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

The Canadian government should offer a carbon contract for differences (CCfD) programme to help level the playing field with the numerous clean energy tax credits provided in the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), according to a working paper published Tuesday.