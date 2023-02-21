Americas > Washington state asks court to dismiss power producer’s cap-and-trade lawsuit

Washington state asks court to dismiss power producer’s cap-and-trade lawsuit

Published 21:36 on February 21, 2023  /  Last updated at 21:36 on February 21, 2023  /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

The Washington Department of Ecology (ECY) asked a federal court to throw out a lawsuit against the state’s WCI-modelled cap-and-trade programme, arguing a gas-fired power producer’s claims of discrimination under the regulation are fatally flawed.

