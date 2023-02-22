EMEA > EU saves billions in avoided gas costs thanks to renewables -report

EU saves billions in avoided gas costs thanks to renewables -report

Published 01:01 on February 22, 2023  /  Last updated at 19:11 on February 21, 2023  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

The EU has avoided €12 billion in gas costs due to its rapid growth in wind and solar power generation in the year since Russia invaded Ukraine, according to a report published by an environmental think-tank on Wednesday.  

The EU has avoided €12 billion in gas costs due to its rapid growth in wind and solar power generation in the year since Russia invaded Ukraine, according to a report published by an environmental think-tank on Wednesday.  

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software