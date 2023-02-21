UPDATE – EU nations approve REPowerEU deal to frontload carbon auctions

Published 13:50 on February 21, 2023 / Last updated at 18:34 on February 21, 2023 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

EU nations on Tuesday formally adopted the REPowerEU deal, a quicker-than-expected clearing one of the last hurdles for the legislation to pass into law that paves the way for officials to bring forward EUA auctions to raise an additional €20 billion to fund the package.