Engie’s EU ETS-covered power generation rises 8% in 2022

Power generation covered by the EU ETS rose 8% last year across Engie’s European portfolio, the company announced in full-year results on Tuesday, driven by a drop in hydro and nuclear output that saw its gas assets produce 10% more electricity year-on-year despite record high energy prices.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.