Japan’s ZIPAIR to offset emissions through CORSIA credits, tapping into VCM

Japanese low-cost airline ZIPAIR will begin offsetting emissions through the purchase of CORSIA eligible credits and the use of domestic J-Credits, it announced on Tuesday, bucking the emerging trend of airline companies shying away from carbon credits.
