Euro Markets: Front-December EUAs breach €100 for first time despite EU approval of REPowerEU auctions

Front-December EUAs rose above €100/tonne for the first time in the European market’s 18-year history amid determined flurries of buying on Tuesday, as traders appeared to reject the short-term impact of the EU’s plan to front-load auction sales to fund the pivot away from Russian fossil fuels.
