Global methane emissions from energy inched up in 2022, but high fossil fuel prices make mitigation affordable -report

Published 08:35 on February 21, 2023 / Last updated at 08:35 on February 21, 2023 / International / No Comments

Global methane emissions from energy-related activity increased slightly in 2022 to reach nearly 135 million tonnes per year, gradually inching back towards pre-Covid levels and reflecting that output of the potent greenhouse gas is stubbornly not on track with the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) net zero emissions by 2050 scenario, the Paris-based organisation stated on Tuesday.