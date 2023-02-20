Marketing Manager, Redshaw Advisors – London

Job Title: Marketing Manager
Reports To: COO/CEO
Location: Greenwich, London
Salary: £40,000 – £60,000 (based on experience)
What We Are Looking For
We are looking for an experienced Marketing Manager to take advantage of a unique opportunity within environmental markets. You will be tasked with developing, executing, and leading a global marketing strategy that supports the commercial growth and communication goals of Redshaw Advisors. You will work together with sales, research, and operational departments to drive lead generation, support organic growth, and improve overall client relationship management and retention.
Who We Are
Redshaw Advisors is an award-winning company that helps businesses, governments and investors around the world to understand and manage their exposure to environmental markets. We have grown rapidly since 2014 thanks to our innovation and our vision that a customers’ full understanding of the moving parts of markets comes long before a sale. Redshaw Advisors aims to bring simplicity, convenience, and transparency to environmental markets. Respect and integrity are at the core of everything we do and have helped Redshaw Advisors build trusted partnerships with our rapidly expanding customer base.
Key Responsibilities
- Developing a global marketing and communications strategy, delivering a strategic marketing plan that embeds consumer and business insights
- Managing and evaluating the performance of a the above strategy on an annual basis
- Influencing stakeholder and senior management to engage and support your ideas
- Creating the marketing strategy using tactics to cover the full marketing mix and KPIs to support the marketing strategy, and overall commercial operation
- Collaborating with marketing and sales teams to identify more effective branding ideas and developing innovative promotional materials for optimal customer engagement
- Developing marketing plans and promotional materials for both traditional and digital advertising channels
- Leading the organisation and external stakeholders to deliver marketing campaigns, providing the sales team with expert insights required to support the marketing campaigns
- Conducting competitor research and analyses to identify ways for the company to surpass rivals
- Performing local, regional and national market research to determine pricing schedules, market trends, demographic data, customer buying habits and competitor product offers
- Working with experts to create an annual thought leadership content plan and calendar that supports product and service line goals and client retention
- Analysing and interpreting data and metrics from webinars, websites, email campaigns, and other outreach marketing activities that form the marketing mix
- Managing the preparation of submissions for awards entries and nominations (supported by our PR agency), coordinating ideas, maintaining the quality of entries and utilising accolades and rankings in marketing efforts
- Overseeing the SEO strategy and its implementation alongside analysing SEO performance using reporting tools such as Google Analytics
- Educating our customers and internal stakeholders by creating clear, simple, and relevant material that shows the unique benefits of our solutions
- Keep abreast of industry trends and developments
Required Skills and Experience
- Demonstrable experience in managing creative/advertising and media agencies
- Demonstrable experience in brand management and building multi-channel campaign plans across owned, earned, and paid media
- Proven hands-on background in creating a range of high-fidelity marketing assets and collateral
- Ability to work with customer insights to inform brand development and campaign planning
- Ability to manage multiple products and cross-functional initiatives
- Flexible team player with the proven ability to lead and inspire others
- Proven track record of performing well in a fast-paced environment
- Organizational skills to effectively manage complex and competing projects with tight deadlines
- Outstanding level of communication, strong writing, storytelling, presentation development, and delivery skills – with an appreciation of the key benefits of storytelling
- Intellectual curiosity and the ability to deliver and act on insights
- Bachelor’s degree in business, PR, marketing, communications, or related field or equivalent experience
- Working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite, CRM and CMS software and Adobe Creative Suite
Benefits
- Competitive base salary
- Performance based bonus
- Pension contributions
How to apply
Please email a copy of your CV and cover letter to careers@redshawadvisors.com with the title of “Marketing Manager”
To find out more about the company please visit https://redshawadvisors.com/