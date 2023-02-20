Marketing Manager, Redshaw Advisors – London

Job Title: Marketing Manager

Reports To: COO/CEO

Location: Greenwich, London

Salary: £40,000 – £60,000 (based on experience)

What We Are Looking For

We are looking for an experienced Marketing Manager to take advantage of a unique opportunity within environmental markets. You will be tasked with developing, executing, and leading a global marketing strategy that supports the commercial growth and communication goals of Redshaw Advisors. You will work together with sales, research, and operational departments to drive lead generation, support organic growth, and improve overall client relationship management and retention.

Who We Are

Redshaw Advisors is an award-winning company that helps businesses, governments and investors around the world to understand and manage their exposure to environmental markets. We have grown rapidly since 2014 thanks to our innovation and our vision that a customers’ full understanding of the moving parts of markets comes long before a sale. Redshaw Advisors aims to bring simplicity, convenience, and transparency to environmental markets. Respect and integrity are at the core of everything we do and have helped Redshaw Advisors build trusted partnerships with our rapidly expanding customer base.

Key Responsibilities

Developing a global marketing and communications strategy, delivering a strategic marketing plan that embeds consumer and business insights

Managing and evaluating the performance of a the above strategy on an annual basis

Influencing stakeholder and senior management to engage and support your ideas

Creating the marketing strategy using tactics to cover the full marketing mix and KPIs to support the marketing strategy, and overall commercial operation

Collaborating with marketing and sales teams to identify more effective branding ideas and developing innovative promotional materials for optimal customer engagement

Developing marketing plans and promotional materials for both traditional and digital advertising channels

Leading the organisation and external stakeholders to deliver marketing campaigns, providing the sales team with expert insights required to support the marketing campaigns

Conducting competitor research and analyses to identify ways for the company to surpass rivals

Performing local, regional and national market research to determine pricing schedules, market trends, demographic data, customer buying habits and competitor product offers

Working with experts to create an annual thought leadership content plan and calendar that supports product and service line goals and client retention

Analysing and interpreting data and metrics from webinars, websites, email campaigns, and other outreach marketing activities that form the marketing mix

Managing the preparation of submissions for awards entries and nominations (supported by our PR agency), coordinating ideas, maintaining the quality of entries and utilising accolades and rankings in marketing efforts

Overseeing the SEO strategy and its implementation alongside analysing SEO performance using reporting tools such as Google Analytics

Educating our customers and internal stakeholders by creating clear, simple, and relevant material that shows the unique benefits of our solutions

Keep abreast of industry trends and developments

Required Skills and Experience

Demonstrable experience in managing creative/advertising and media agencies

Demonstrable experience in brand management and building multi-channel campaign plans across owned, earned, and paid media

Proven hands-on background in creating a range of high-fidelity marketing assets and collateral

Ability to work with customer insights to inform brand development and campaign planning

Ability to manage multiple products and cross-functional initiatives

Flexible team player with the proven ability to lead and inspire others

Proven track record of performing well in a fast-paced environment

Organizational skills to effectively manage complex and competing projects with tight deadlines

Outstanding level of communication, strong writing, storytelling, presentation development, and delivery skills – with an appreciation of the key benefits of storytelling

Intellectual curiosity and the ability to deliver and act on insights

Bachelor’s degree in business, PR, marketing, communications, or related field or equivalent experience

Working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite, CRM and CMS software and Adobe Creative Suite

Benefits

Competitive base salary

Performance based bonus

Pension contributions

How to apply

Please email a copy of your CV and cover letter to careers@redshawadvisors.com with the title of “Marketing Manager”

To find out more about the company please visit https://redshawadvisors.com/