RGGI Market: RGAs shrug off New Jersey clean power goal, while Chinese oil major opens account

Published 17:47 on February 20, 2023 / Last updated at 17:47 on February 20, 2023 / Americas, US / No Comments

RGGI Allowance (RGA) price volatility evaporated this week as market participants dismissed the near-term impacts of New Jersey accelerating its 100% clean electricity target, while a state-owned Chinese oil company opened a speculative account in the power sector carbon market.