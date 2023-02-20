Germany could cancel up to 14 mln EUAs from 2024 auctions -analysts

Germany could cancel up to 14 million EU ETS allowances from the country's auctions next year, according to analysts, after a government ministry reportedly said it was in favour of removing the permits from the market to counterbalance the impact of its coal plant closures.