Senior Managing Consultant, Agricultural Value Chains, South Pole – Milan/Madrid

Job description

Senior Managing Consultant – Agricultural Value Chains

Consultancy & Services Team

Job summary

The goal of the Senior Managing Consultant is to ensure the timely delivery of high-quality consultancy advice to international and local clients on sustainability topics for the corporate sector. You will be fully accountable for the development and overall management of proposals on agriculture supply chain strategies and for the implementation of projects, for which you will supervise project teams of varying sizes. You will provide technical guidance to the project teams and act as the main point of contact for the client. In addition, you may lead the development of new products and solutions at South Pole to address sustainability challenges.

Main responsibilities

Manage and supervise large/complex consulting mandates throughout their entire project cycle: initiation, planning, design, execution, monitoring, controlling and closure.

Plan and implement projects to ensure the most efficient and highest-quality implementation.

Interact and build relationships with our international and local clients and manage the timely delivery of mandates.

Develop proposals with the Key Account Management team and regularly generate own leads, actively contributing to the business development activities of the company.

Provide guidance on and technical leadership in the development of proposals for the corporate sector on topic agriculture supply chain strategies and implementation of advisory projects, as well as lead their technical review.

Develop and improve specialised skills and knowledge linked to topics and services offered by South Pole.

Lead and directly manage small teams of consultants with a main focus on Italian and Spanish clients

Lead the development of South Pole’s thought leadership, services, products, marketing materials and offerings.

Topics of engagement may include: Sustainability and corporate climate strategies, Supply chain risks, GHG accounting, Net-Zero Science-based target and setting, Insetting projects.

Essential profile requirements

University degree, ideally at a Master’s level or higher, in a sustainability-related field. Ideally in, Environmental Sciences, Agronomy, Environmental Engineering or related disciplines.

Relevant knowledge of environmental sustainability challenges in multinational companies, especially with the integration of sustainability in supply chains and agriculture.

Relevant work experience (the expectation is a minimum of 4-5 years) in sustainability consulting or related field. Specific consultancy experience in sustainability and corporate supply chain risks with particular focus on climate change.

Excellent project management skills, from both a technical and administrative standpoint, and proven ability to guide project teams in a multi-stakeholder and multi-geographies context.

Excellent writing skills, with proven expertise in creating and reviewing high-quality written documents (proposals and deliverables).

Excellent stakeholder and client management skills.

Industry-relevant connections, with a network of potential clients, collaborators and other relevant stakeholders.

Deep understanding of environmental sustainability challenges and specific consultancy experience in the relevant areas of the practice.

Demonstrable commercial skills and good business sense so as to be able to identify and seize opportunities in a challenging and competitive market environment.

Excellent oral and written skills in English, and one between Italian/Spanish

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Desirable profile requirements

Practical experience in: Monitoring and quantification of environmental impacts along the supply chain on climate, with agricultural supply chains and project development/program management. Sustainable procurement, change management and sustainability strategy development.

Good working knowledge of all Google Suite applications and MS Word.

Diligent, reliable and proactive.

Comfortable operating in a fast-paced international environment.

Excellent prioritisation and time management skills.

Excellent oral and written skills in both Italian and Spanish is considered a plus

